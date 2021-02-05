Facts

16:49 05.02.2021

Official Gazette of Ukraine to no longer publish presidential decrees, Cabinet resolutions, Constitutional Court acts

Official Gazette of Ukraine to no longer publish presidential decrees, Cabinet resolutions, Constitutional Court acts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky canceled the decree on the publication of collections of acts of Ukrainian legislation of Ukraine, and also amended the decree on the publication of acts of legislation in the Official Gazette of Ukraine, according to which decrees and orders of the head of state, resolutions and orders of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as acts of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

The text of relevant decree No. 48/2021 dated February 5 was released on the presidential website on Friday.

Decree No. 1207 dated 1996 on the publication of legislative acts also excludes the provision that the distribution of the Official Bulletin of Ukraine is carried out through open subscription and retail trade.

In addition to decree No. 73 on the publication of collections of legislative acts of Ukraine dated 1996, decrees on updating such collections and the editorial board for their publication for 1996-1999 are recognized as invalid.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Interfax-Ukraine
