09:54 05.02.2021

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that the situation in Donbas has been aggravated over the past week, and this topic was discussed at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding sanctions against TV channels.

"What happened the day before? What was discussed at the same meeting of the NSDC [regarding sanctions against TV channels] in the president's office? The president had to immediately send Khomchak to the East, to the front line. Because we have a sharp aggravation of the situation over the past week. There is no longer any truce process. Mortars are in action, sniper fire is in action. The war is on," Avakov said on the air of the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on 1 + 1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

The Minister of Internal Affairs recommended looking at the decision to impose sanctions against the TV channels TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK through the prism of the aggravation of the situation in Donbas.

