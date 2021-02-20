Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life sees sanctions on Medvedchuk, his wife as repressions

The Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life sees the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions on the head of the party's political council and parliamentarian Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko as repressive, violating the constitution, and destroying democracy.

"In violation of the Ukrainian constitution and other laws, the National Security and Defense Council has decided, without due process of law, to impose personal sanctions on head of the Opposition Platform - For Life political council and Chairman of its strategic council Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko, as well as Taras Kozak and Natalia Lavreniuk," the party said in a statement available on its website.

The party described the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose personal sanctions on Medvedchuk, Kozak, and their family members as "a well-planned act of political repressions."

"This is a desire by [President Volodymyr] Zelensky's dictatorial regime to settle scores with opposition leaders and deal a blow to a political force having the highest electoral ratings. There are no legal grounds for this extrajudicial reprisal. Our party will use all legal methods to defend Ukrainian democracy and the constitution and to fight for the rights of its fellow party members. We have initiated Volodymyr Zelensky's impeachment procedure, and we will do all we can to bring it to an end. This is no longer about personal political ambitions and the party's ratings. This is about Ukrainian democracy's life and death," the party said.

As was reported earlier, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight private individuals.

Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said at a press briefing on Friday evening that the sanctions would apply to five Russian citizens, namely Konstantin Vatskovsky, Vitaly Donchenko, Sergei Lisogor, Mikhail Popov, and Alexander Maslyuk, and three Ukrainian citizens, namely Natalia Lavreniuk (a partner of Taras Kozak, on whom sanctions were imposed on February 2), Oksana Marchenko (Medvedchuk's wife), and Medvedchuk himself.

Sanctions have also been imposed on a number of companies registered in Russia, some companies parts of which are registered in Moldova and other countries, and five planes that have carried out flights between Kyiv and Moscow.