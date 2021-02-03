Facts

11:00 03.02.2021

Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech, not aggressor-funded propaganda that undermines the country on its path to EU and EuroAtlantic integration.

"Sanctions is a difficult decision. Ukraine strongly supports Freedom of Speech. Not propaganda financed by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its way to EU & EuroAtlantic integration. Fight for independence is fight in the information war for truth & European values," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Tags: #zelensky #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:30 03.02.2021
EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

13:50 03.02.2021
Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

12:35 03.02.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

12:54 02.02.2021
Rada supports introduction of sanctions against Nicaragua

Rada supports introduction of sanctions against Nicaragua

15:57 01.02.2021
Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

12:33 01.02.2021
Zelensky: we have no right to sell controlling stakes in strategic defense enterprises to other countries

Zelensky: we have no right to sell controlling stakes in strategic defense enterprises to other countries

11:16 01.02.2021
Zelensky: Ukraine's NATO membership is one of most important security issues in Europe

Zelensky: Ukraine's NATO membership is one of most important security issues in Europe

10:24 01.02.2021
Zelensky: Six Ukrainian sailors of Stevia ship captured by pirates in Nigeria released

Zelensky: Six Ukrainian sailors of Stevia ship captured by pirates in Nigeria released

16:40 30.01.2021
Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

13:06 30.01.2021
Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

LATEST

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

Decree, NSDC decision on sanctions against Kozak, TV channels legal - advisor to President's Office head

State Aviation Service allows SkyUp to fly from Kyiv to Munich, restricts UIA's right on this line

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD