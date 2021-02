Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Tuesday morning, some 2,394 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 11,457 people recovered, some 156 patients died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of February 2, 2021. In particular, 117 children and 213 medical workers fell ill. Some 833 people were hospitalized; some 156 people died; some 11,457 people recovered ober the past day" Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

A day earlier, on February 1, some 2,030 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, on January 31; some 3,177 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on January 30, some 4,685 new cases were reported; on January 29, there were 5,181 new infections; on January 28, some 5,529 cases were reported; on January 27 the minister reported 3,776 new cases and on January 26,some 2,779 new cases were reported.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday morning was 1.224 million people, some 22,924 people died from COVID, and some 1.035 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (285), Ivano-Frankivsk (278), Zaporozhia (217), Chernivtsi (159) and Kharkiv (158) regions.