19:01 01.02.2021

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was expelled from the Servant of the People faction, a member of the faction Danylo Hetmantsev told Interfax-Ukraine after the results were announced at a meeting of the faction on Monday.

"Some 198 votes were for the exclusion of Oleksandr Dubinsky from the faction. Today there was no vote at the meeting of the faction, but the results were announced," Hetmantsev said.

He said the voting lasted for three days.

Tags: #dubinsky
