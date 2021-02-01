Facts

15:50 01.02.2021

MFA calls on international community to hold Russia accountable for violence against its people, aggression against neighboring countries

2 min read
MFA calls on international community to hold Russia accountable for violence against its people, aggression against neighboring countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the international community to hold Russia accountable for use of violence against its people and aggression against the peoples of neighboring countries.

"The protests in the Russian Federation on January 31, 2021 were marked by a new round of human rights violations and gross violence against protesters, as well as journalists covering these events. Another act of suppressing the rights of Russian citizens to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech, arrests of opposition members and media representatives, persecution of those who disagree with the aggressive policy of the Russian authorities at home and in the international arena are alarming evidence of further restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms and Russia's violation of its international obligations in the field of human rights," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary published on the website on Monday.

The ministry drew attention to the fact that the Russian authorities, cultivating lawlessness and violence in the country and grossly violating the rights of their citizens, are using similar methods and approaches in international politics, undermining international peace and security.

"Such actions cannot remain unanswered by the international community. The time has come for more decisive action and accountability for violent actions against one's own people and aggression against the peoples of neighboring countries. It is well known that impunity breeds violence. That is why all international mechanisms of pressure, including sanctions, for violation of human rights must be used without delay," the department said.

The Foreign Ministry said that today the price of calls to continue the dialogue with Russia is the new beaten and detained protesters who stand up for human rights and democracy, and further unwinding of the violence spiral in the Russian Federation.

Tags: #aggression #russia #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 30.01.2021
MFA: Ukraine to inform partners about another Russia's subversive activities in Donbas – Donetsk 'forum'

MFA: Ukraine to inform partners about another Russia's subversive activities in Donbas – Donetsk 'forum'

17:45 29.01.2021
EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

12:53 28.01.2021
PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

10:12 27.01.2021
PACE draft decision proposes to waive sanctions against Russia – media

PACE draft decision proposes to waive sanctions against Russia – media

16:20 26.01.2021
Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

Slovakia to take part in Crimean Platform summit – MFA

13:39 25.01.2021
Ukrainian delegation to PACE challenges Russian delegation's credentials

Ukrainian delegation to PACE challenges Russian delegation's credentials

12:35 25.01.2021
MFA reminds BBC that Simferopol, Sevastopol have never been Russian cities

MFA reminds BBC that Simferopol, Sevastopol have never been Russian cities

18:58 20.01.2021
Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

17:57 19.01.2021
Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

18:23 18.01.2021
Russia's withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies destroys European security architecture – Ukraine's MFA

Russia's withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies destroys European security architecture – Ukraine's MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

LATEST

Court obliges prosecutor general to consider petition of Bakhmatiuk's lawyer to withdraw VAB Bank case from NABU - Ukrlandfarming

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People may consider Dubinsky's membership in party - Vereschuk

Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

Tupytsky challenges his dismissal from office of Constitutional Court's judge in Supreme Court

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

Groysman calls on mayors to abandon open opposition to Cabinet's decisions

Amendments to Constitution should eliminate dualism of power in Ukraine – Groysman

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD