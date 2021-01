Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to the Axios program on the HBO U.S. television channel, where he said that he was a little angry with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

A video excerpt from the interview was posted on Axios Twitter. To the host's question: "I can see you’re angry with President Trump. Maybe a little bit?" Zelensky replied: "A little bit."

The interview will broadcast on Sunday, January 31.