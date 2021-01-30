Ukraine records 4,685 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine recorded 4,685 new COVID-19 cases, 11,317 recoveries, and 149 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 4,685 new COVID-19 cases as of January 30, 2021. In particular, 200 children and 336 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 1,906 persons were hospitalized, 149 died, and 11,317 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The minister reported 5,181 new COVID-19 cases on January 29, 5,529 on January 28, 3,776 on January 27, 2,779 on January 26, 2,516 on January 24, and 4,928 on January 13.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,216,278 coronavirus cases, including 22,628 deaths and 1.015 million recoveries.