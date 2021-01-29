Facts

15:55 29.01.2021

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

1 min read
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell will pay a visit to Russia on February 4 with theses that meet the vision and interests of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"As for the visit of Mr. Borrell to Moscow, he is well aware of our position, it was additionally brought and expressed in Brussels. He also received direct directives from the EU member states before this visit. Therefore, we are calm about that agenda and those theses, with whom Mr. Borrell travels to Russia, because they meet the vision and interests of Ukraine," Kuleba said at an online press briefing on Friday.

