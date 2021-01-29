Facts

10:09 29.01.2021

Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

2 min read
Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

Ukraine is interested in the participation of the United States in the process of resolving the conflict with Russia, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar.

"In our opinion, first of all, solidarity with Europe, restoration of good relations with the EU, key players in the EU, is important for the strong position of the U.S. in the EU, in order to create a united West in opposition to the challenges that we have in the region. This is one of the important dimensions, which also affects us, because, as you know, Germany and France are participants in the Normandy format, and we will be very interested in the U.S. participation in the process of resolving the conflict with Russia," Bodnar said, speaking at the international roundtable talk entitled "Security Challenges in Eastern Europe in 2021: the Game of the Great States" on Thursday.

He noted that Ukraine really wants to strengthen its partnership with the United States and named the priorities for more active cooperation to resolve the situation in Donbas, participation in the Crimean platform, sanctions policy and military cooperation.

"It is obvious to us that after Russia started hostilities and wars, we must be especially careful about further actions. If you look at what actions Russia has already taken - the hybrid dimension of intervention in Moldova, Belarus, the ongoing war in Ukraine - you can be sure that Russia will continue its hostile actions, unfortunately," the deputy minister added.

Bodnar pointed out the need for how to attract the Russian Federation to fulfill its obligations in accordance with international law.

"If we do not understand correctly what is happening in Russia and who is playing and what role, we will not be able to draw up an appropriate strategy of constructive resistance to defeat these hostile actions. We need to think not only about how to protect ourselves, but also about how to drag Russia to comply with customary law and make it fulfill its obligations in accordance with international law. The things we manage to do now will then have consequences for further developments in the region. It will be difficult for the new administration to do this without the help of the United States," he explained.

Tags: #usa #donbas #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 29.01.2021
Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

11:22 29.01.2021
Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

09:39 29.01.2021
Ukrainian TV channel fined by regulator for remarks 'inciting hatred'

Ukrainian TV channel fined by regulator for remarks 'inciting hatred'

09:25 29.01.2021
Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Ukraine tops 1 mln

Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Ukraine tops 1 mln

19:01 28.01.2021
Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

18:30 28.01.2021
Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

17:32 28.01.2021
Kvien meets with MPs from Servant of People on sanctions against Dubinsky, but they want to figure it out – Yermak

Kvien meets with MPs from Servant of People on sanctions against Dubinsky, but they want to figure it out – Yermak

16:55 28.01.2021
EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

16:19 28.01.2021
Yermak: Attempts by many forces to spoil relations between Ukraine and U.S. unsuccessful

Yermak: Attempts by many forces to spoil relations between Ukraine and U.S. unsuccessful

09:16 28.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

Russian vaccine Sputnik V not to be registered in Ukraine - Stepanov

Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Ukraine tops 1 mln

Court decision to cancel Cabinet's resolution on new edition of Ukrainian spelling to be appealed – Justice Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky announces presentation of new Healthy Ukraine program

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

President's Office explains Yermak's words about opening of criminal case on fact of publication of recordings of senior officials' talks

Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

Russian vaccine Sputnik V not to be registered in Ukraine - Stepanov

Court decision to cancel Cabinet's resolution on new edition of Ukrainian spelling to be appealed – Justice Ministry

Venice Commission receives request from Razumkov to provide opinion on draft laws in relation to Constitutional Court

Slovak investors declare illegal takeover of office building in Podil district in Kyiv

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Yermak: We are not talking about global personnel changes in govt

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD