Venice Commission receives request from Razumkov to provide opinion on draft laws in relation to Constitutional Court

The Venice Commission received a request from Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov to provide its opinion on the draft laws concerning the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

The corresponding message is posted on the Commission's website. "By letter dated 26 January 2021 the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Mr Dmytro Razumkov, requested the Venice Commission's opinion on the draft Law 'On Constitutional Procedure' and on the draft Law 'On the Procedure for Consideration of Cases and Execution of Decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine,'" a press release reads.

The Commission noted that this request "is a follow-up to the recommendations of the Commission expressed in its two urgent opinions of December 2020 on the legislative situation regarding anti-corruption mechanisms and the reform of the Constitutional Court following judgment no.13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine of 27 October 2020, requested by the President of Ukraine Mr V. Zelensky."