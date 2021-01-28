Facts

18:39 28.01.2021

Venice Commission receives request from Razumkov to provide opinion on draft laws in relation to Constitutional Court

1 min read
Venice Commission receives request from Razumkov to provide opinion on draft laws in relation to Constitutional Court

The Venice Commission received a request from Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov to provide its opinion on the draft laws concerning the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

The corresponding message is posted on the Commission's website. "By letter dated 26 January 2021 the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Mr Dmytro Razumkov, requested the Venice Commission's opinion on the draft Law 'On Constitutional Procedure' and on the draft Law 'On the Procedure for Consideration of Cases and Execution of Decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine,'" a press release reads.

The Commission noted that this request "is a follow-up to the recommendations of the Commission expressed in its two urgent opinions of December 2020 on the legislative situation regarding anti-corruption mechanisms and the reform of the Constitutional Court following judgment no.13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine of 27 October 2020, requested by the President of Ukraine Mr V. Zelensky."

Tags: #venice_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:35 11.12.2020
Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

16:53 11.12.2020
Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

13:02 11.12.2020
Zelensky to take part in online meeting of Venice Commission

Zelensky to take part in online meeting of Venice Commission

10:55 11.12.2020
Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

18:18 10.12.2020
Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

18:59 09.12.2020
Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

18:54 30.11.2020
Venice Commission to issue two urgent opinions on Zelensky's request regarding Constitutional Court after Dec 7

Venice Commission to issue two urgent opinions on Zelensky's request regarding Constitutional Court after Dec 7

17:46 25.11.2020
Zelensky appeals to Venice Commission with request to give opinion on Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation after Constitutional Court's decision

Zelensky appeals to Venice Commission with request to give opinion on Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation after Constitutional Court's decision

17:53 20.11.2020
Zelensky asks Venice Commission's head for expert aid in solving crisis caused by Constitutional Court's decision on anti-corruption reform

Zelensky asks Venice Commission's head for expert aid in solving crisis caused by Constitutional Court's decision on anti-corruption reform

18:16 05.11.2020
Venice Commission ready to help Ukraine after Constitutional Court's decision

Venice Commission ready to help Ukraine after Constitutional Court's decision

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

LATEST

Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

Slovak investors declare illegal takeover of office building in Podil district in Kyiv

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Kvien meets with MPs from Servant of People on sanctions against Dubinsky, but they want to figure it out – Yermak

EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Yermak: We are not talking about global personnel changes in govt

Yermak: Attempts by many forces to spoil relations between Ukraine and U.S. unsuccessful

Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

Kuleba on confirmation of Russian delegation's powers by PACE: Assembly broke down long ago

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD