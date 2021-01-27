Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

Ukraine and Canada establish a working group that will work on a wide range of issues in the field of migration and mobility, including simplifying the travel regime for Ukrainians to Canada, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

Thus, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada Marco Mendicino signed a letter of intent to create a Ukrainian-Canadian working group on mobility.

According to Avakov, the creation of a working group on mobility will consolidate the special status of the Ukrainian-Canadian partnership and will contribute to the implementation of a set of measures aimed at interaction between the competent authorities of Ukraine and Canada.

In turn, Kuleba said that the working group will become an effective tool for joint response to global challenges in the field of migration and a new platform for dialogue on the way to simplify the travel regime for Ukrainian citizens to Canada.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky later welcomed the intention to create a working group: "I welcome the creation of a Ukrainian-Canadian working group on mobility issues. I am sure this new tool will help intensify the bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and Canada on migration issues and simplify the travel regime for Ukrainians to Canada," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.