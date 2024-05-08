Power outages possible throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00 on Wed – Ukrenergo

On May 8 in the evening from 18:00 to 23:00, restrictions may be imposed on household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine.

"The restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions. Exactly how the shutdown schedules will operate in each region will be published on the official pages of local regional power companies," NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday.

As the system operator said, the reason is a shortage of electricity in the power system. It arose due to new damage to equipment at Ukrainian power plants caused by Russian strikes.

"A particularly difficult situation is expected today from 18:00 to 23:00. The Ukrenergo dispatch center is using all available measures to overcome the shortage, in particular the import and emergency assistance of electricity from the power systems of European countries," the company noted.

According to the company, on the night of May 8, the enemy fired more than 50 missiles and 20 strike drones at the energy infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This is the fifth massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities since March 22.

Generation facilities were damaged. Russian strike drones also damaged the equipment of one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region. For now, consumers in this region are powered by backup circuits.

Currently, the State Emergency Service is working at the damaged facilities, and emergency restoration work continues.