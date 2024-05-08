Facts

10:16 08.05.2024

Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate 39 missiles, 20 UAVs attacking Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate 39 missiles, 20 UAVs attacking Ukraine

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 39 missiles and 20 UAVs that attacked Ukraine on Wednesday morning, the Air Force has reported.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 59 air targets were destroyed: 33 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; four Kalibr cruise missiles; two X-59/X-69 guided aviation missiles; 20 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs," the report says.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are reportedly involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

The command reported that on the night of May 8, the Russian Federation carried out a combined strike with missiles of various types and attack UAVs.

"In total, the enemy used 76 means of air attack – 55 missiles and 21 attack drones," the Air Force noted.

Tags: #air_forces

MORE ABOUT

13:14 20.04.2024
Two enemy guided airstrikes, three reconnaissance aircraft eliminated – Air Forces

Two enemy guided airstrikes, three reconnaissance aircraft eliminated – Air Forces

11:09 26.03.2024
Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

11:44 25.03.2024
Enemy hits Kyiv with two ballistic missiles – Air Force

Enemy hits Kyiv with two ballistic missiles – Air Force

19:01 18.03.2024
Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

11:14 27.02.2024
AFU shoots down another enemy Su-34 aircraft – Oleschuk

AFU shoots down another enemy Su-34 aircraft – Oleschuk

09:19 21.02.2024
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down another Su-34 fighter-bomber

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down another Su-34 fighter-bomber

10:58 09.02.2024
Ukrainian air defense destroy 10 out of 16 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions at night

Ukrainian air defense destroy 10 out of 16 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions at night

09:43 29.01.2024
AFU Air Force: Air defense forces destroy 8 out of 8 Shahed UAVs attacked Ukraine at night

AFU Air Force: Air defense forces destroy 8 out of 8 Shahed UAVs attacked Ukraine at night

09:19 18.01.2024
Air defense destroys 22 of 33 enemy suicide bombers – Air Force

Air defense destroys 22 of 33 enemy suicide bombers – Air Force

17:39 15.01.2024
Ihnat: Resuscitation won’t help Russian Il-22 aircraft, A-50 was and is priority target for AFU Air Forces

Ihnat: Resuscitation won’t help Russian Il-22 aircraft, A-50 was and is priority target for AFU Air Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanchuk signs instruction to admit journalists to Verkhovna Rada during martial law

Power outages possible throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00 on Wed – Ukrenergo

Another suspicion notified to Kolomoisky related to organizing contract murder

Zelenskyy on Russia’s massive attack: World has no right to give another chance to Nazism

Three DTEK thermal power plants attacked

LATEST

Stefanchuk signs instruction to admit journalists to Verkhovna Rada during martial law

Power outages possible throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00 on Wed – Ukrenergo

Kherson blacked out, railway tracks damaged after enemy shelling

Another suspicion notified to Kolomoisky related to organizing contract murder

Zelenskyy on Russia’s massive attack: World has no right to give another chance to Nazism

Three DTEK thermal power plants attacked

Russians attack energy infrastructure facilities in five regions – Ukrenergo

Defense Ministry: Cabinet approves creation of separate branch of forces in AFU – Unmanned Systems Forces

In Nikopol region already six victims of shelling reported, incl child

Coordination meeting held in Kyiv between Italian Embassy, ​​AICS office, Italian humanitarian organizations

AD
AD
AD
AD