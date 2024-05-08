Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate 39 missiles, 20 UAVs attacking Ukraine

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 39 missiles and 20 UAVs that attacked Ukraine on Wednesday morning, the Air Force has reported.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 59 air targets were destroyed: 33 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; four Kalibr cruise missiles; two X-59/X-69 guided aviation missiles; 20 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs," the report says.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are reportedly involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

The command reported that on the night of May 8, the Russian Federation carried out a combined strike with missiles of various types and attack UAVs.

"In total, the enemy used 76 means of air attack – 55 missiles and 21 attack drones," the Air Force noted.