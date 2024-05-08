Facts

10:50 08.05.2024

Another suspicion notified to Kolomoisky related to organizing contract murder

2 min read
Another suspicion notified to Kolomoisky related to organizing contract murder

Law enforcement officers have notified Ihor Kolomoisky of another suspicion – in organizing a contract murder, the Prosecutor General's Office has reported.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a well-known businessman suspected of money laundering received through fraudulent means has been informed of suspicion of committing another crime related to organizing a contract murder (Part 4 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraphs 11, 12, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the investigation team, the suspect, "acting out of personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of one of the legal companies for failure to comply with demands to annul and invalidate decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of a public joint-stock company. To carry out the criminal intentions, the suspect enlisted members of a gang that 'specialized' in committing serious and particularly serious crimes, including physical violence against competitors."

The gang members attacked the director of one of the legal companies, striking him and inflicting stab wounds to vital organs. "At the same time, this crime was not completed due to reasons beyond the control of the gang members," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to Ukrainian MP of the VIII convocation, Serhiy Leshchenko, the suspicion against Kolomoisky is related to "an attempt on lawyer Serhiy Karpenko for refusing to follow instructions in a corporate dispute over the Dniprospetsstal plant (Zaporizhia)."

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that currently, prosecutors and investigators are taking urgent investigative and procedural actions aimed at exposing all individuals involved in the crime. The suspect is in custody.

Tags: #kolomoisky #suspicion

