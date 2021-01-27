Facts

16:31 27.01.2021

Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

3 min read
Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

Ukraine should raise the issue of involving the United States in the 'Normandy format' at the level of the U.S. Secretary of State, his deputy, or national security adviser, Managing Director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement Michael Carpenter has said.

"Personally, I have doubts about the usefulness of the position of a special representative. I do not see that this institution contributed to the development of diplomatic initiatives in consultations with Moscow. I believe that it would make more sense for Ukraine in the Normandy meetings, at the level of foreign ministers or their deputies or at the level of national security advisers, to raise the issue of involving the United States in this format, but not in the person of a special representative, as an application or an observer, but somewhere at the level of the Secretary of State or his deputy, or a national security adviser who would have his place at the negotiating table so that he is not separated from the rest of the negotiators," Carpenter said in an online discussion during Kyiv Security Forum on Wednesday.

In this context, it is extremely important to have an informed, professional and competent United States ambassador to Ukraine, he said.

"Limiting our influence by delegating diplomatic functions to a special representative at the same time so that the ambassador only deals with internal reforms will be a disservice and will contradict what I said at the beginning that these are two sides of the same strategic medal," the expert said.

Carpenter said new thinking is needed regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The process is stuck and remains at an impasse for many years, there is almost no development. But from a broader, strategic prospective it is important to recognize that what is happening in the Minsk diplomacy is not disconnected from what happens with processes of the internal political in Ukraine development. And this is crucial to understand. We want to achieve success in the Minsk talks or in diplomacy regarding this conflict, if it is to take on a different form, this should all be synchronized with the fight against corruption, the fight for reforms, the unification of political forces in Ukraine to support democratic institutions and rule of law, " he said.

The expert said that over the last few years, the pro-Russia network of politicians and businessmen in Ukraine has become increasingly widespread and influential, both in the media and the economic sphere, and in terms of general political influence, and this significantly complicates diplomatic efforts regarding Donbas, since the growing influence of pro-Russian forces on Ukraine's policies complicates negotiating with the Kremlin from a position of strength.

"I cannot say what the Biden administration will do concretely in this regard, but in my opinion, the United States should be more actively involved in the diplomacy process, this is vital," Carpenter said.

Tags: #usa #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:49 22.01.2021
Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

18:58 20.01.2021
Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

10:37 18.01.2021
U.S. Department of Commerce adds Chinese Motor Sich investor Skyrizon to Military End-User list

U.S. Department of Commerce adds Chinese Motor Sich investor Skyrizon to Military End-User list

09:20 13.01.2021
Advisors to Normandy Four leaders discuss fulfillment of 2019 Paris agreements - President's Office

Advisors to Normandy Four leaders discuss fulfillment of 2019 Paris agreements - President's Office

18:30 11.01.2021
U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

18:29 11.01.2021
Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

15:24 07.01.2021
Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

13:51 07.01.2021
Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

13:30 07.01.2021
Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

16:23 06.01.2021
United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Rada proposed to allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship – bill

Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

LATEST

Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

Navalny's apartment in Moscow being searched - associates

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

Hungary donates 50 ventilators to Ukraine – Szijjarto

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny to give press conference in Brussels

Lazebna advocates unification of social services, medical reform in Ukraine

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

Hungary to continue rehabilitation of Armed Forces servicemen

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD