Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has begun developing a bill that will prohibit government agencies from demanding paper documents from citizens from September 1, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We have started developing a bill that should prohibit government agencies in Ukraine from requiring paper documents/certificates from citizens, from September 1, 2021, if the necessary information is already in state registers. Paperless is our little digital dream. I recommend not investing in the copier market," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the priority task for Ukrainian authorities for 2021 is to launch the Paperless program.