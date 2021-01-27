Facts

16:12 27.01.2021

Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

1 min read
Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has begun developing a bill that will prohibit government agencies from demanding paper documents from citizens from September 1, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We have started developing a bill that should prohibit government agencies in Ukraine from requiring paper documents/certificates from citizens, from September 1, 2021, if the necessary information is already in state registers. Paperless is our little digital dream. I recommend not investing in the copier market," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the priority task for Ukrainian authorities for 2021 is to launch the Paperless program.

Tags: #papers #digital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:22 30.12.2020
Health Ministry working on introduction of digital tools in 2021

Health Ministry working on introduction of digital tools in 2021

10:09 05.10.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation mulling transition of Diia 2.0 app to Azure services from Microsoft

Ministry of Digital Transformation mulling transition of Diia 2.0 app to Azure services from Microsoft

17:20 17.09.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

16:53 19.05.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

15:17 27.04.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

10:36 04.03.2020
Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

14:26 17.02.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

16:24 29.01.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

11:35 23.12.2019
Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Rada proposed to allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship – bill

Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

LATEST

Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

Navalny's apartment in Moscow being searched - associates

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

Hungary donates 50 ventilators to Ukraine – Szijjarto

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny to give press conference in Brussels

Lazebna advocates unification of social services, medical reform in Ukraine

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

Hungary to continue rehabilitation of Armed Forces servicemen

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD