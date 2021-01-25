Facts

18:02 25.01.2021

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against coronavirus infection for Ukraine are at the final stage, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a conference call on preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

"The Ukrainian side assesses the results of the negotiations positively," the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

It is expected that vaccination in Ukraine may begin in February. Stepanov said that at the first stage it will be carried out by mobile brigades.

Tags: #vaccines #ukraine
