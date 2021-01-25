MFA reminds BBC that Simferopol, Sevastopol have never been Russian cities

Simferopol and Sevastopol have never been Russian cities, and Crimea is not annexed, but occupied, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in response to a publication by the BBC Russian Service.

"BBC Russian, don't promote Russian false narratives. Sevastopol and Simferopol have never been Russian cities. Crimea is not annexed but occupied. International law matters. #CrimeaIsUkraine #Navalny," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

In a publication on Twitter about the cities in which protests were held in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the BBC Russian Service indicated Sevastopol and Simferopol as "cities in Russia."