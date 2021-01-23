Facts

16:48 23.01.2021

Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

Epidemiologists record the stabilization of the situation with the incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Ukraine comes out of the enhanced quarantine on January 25. We are returning to the restrictions that were in force in December 2020. Epidemiologists record the stabilization of the situation with the incidence. The number of occupied beds has decreased to less than 30%. At the same time, the government has significantly increased the number of beds with oxygen: from 11,000 in September to 55,000 in January this year. For these purposes, almost UAH 1.5 billion was allocated for the regions," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, Shmyhal wrote that the exit from the enhanced quarantine does not mean that the virus has disappeared, so the prime minister urged citizens to stay careful and follow all the rules.

As reported, on January 18, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that there is no need to continue the enhanced quarantine measures after January 24 of this year, after that day Ukraine will return to the restrictions of the "orange zone" that were in effect earlier.

In Ukraine, on January 8, additional enhanced quarantine restrictions were introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which are in force until 00:00 on January 25, 2021.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
