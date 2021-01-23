Facts

11:23 23.01.2021

Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Saturday morning, some 4,928 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 13,138 people recovered, some 116 patients died, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 4,928 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of January 23, 2021. In particular, 166 children and 261 medical workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 1,862 people were hospitalized; some 116 died and 13,138 peopple recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, on January 22, some 5,348 new cases were reported, on January 21, some 5,583 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, on January 20, some 4,383 cases of infection were registered, on January 19, some 3,939 new cases of the disease were reported, and on January 18, some 3,034 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded. On January 17, some 5,990 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, and on January 16, some 7,729 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday morning was 1.188 million people, 21,778 people died from COVID-19, and 942,107 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (536), Lviv (351), Dnipropetrovsk (342), Zaporizhia (339) and Kharkiv (325) regions.

Now in Ukraine, according to the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), some 224,012 people are sick, which are 8,326 less than the day before.

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was 5,240, the NSDC said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
