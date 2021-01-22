Facts

16:39 22.01.2021

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov says that the bill on the state policy of the transition period is a framework, establishing certain policies and principles, and will require the adoption of relevant laws.

"In this law, we will not regulate all things and write out in detail. The idea of this law is that it is a framework law that establishes certain policies and principles on the basis of which the legislator, parliamentarians or the government will formulate in detail certain issues in the future," Reznikov said on Friday.

He said this project is the vision of the ministry, and is subject to discussion in society, and the final word will be for the Verkhovna Rada.

Reznikov also said that after the initial collection of proposals, the bill will be finalized, after which it will be launched according to the official bureaucratic procedure.

The deputy prime minister said this bill could be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in four to six months, if all stages of approval are successfully passed.

It is noted that in addition to the adoption of the law on the state policy of the transitional period, amendments are envisaged in the laws: on ensuring the rights and freedoms of migrants, on civil-military administrations, on temporarily occupied territories in Donbas and 55 more codes and laws.

In addition, in the future, it will be necessary to adopt separate laws on amnesty, elections, lustration and convalidation.

As reported, the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine announced the completion of the development of the bill on the state policy of the transition period.

