16:05 22.01.2021

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

The G7 Ambassadors note the importance of ensuring the independence of the Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions and expect transparency in the selection of a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"G7 Ambassadors continued their dialogue with the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine today. They noted progress in PGO reform, looked forward to the transparent, merit-based selection of a new SAPO head and underlined the importance of the independence of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions," the G7 Ambassadors said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, in 2021 the UK led the group of G7 Ambassadors to support Ukraine. In January, G7 Ambassadors said they would continue to support Ukraine in implementing reforms that would stimulate the country's economic development.

