Daily COVID-19 count tops 5,000 in Ukraine again, 225 medical workers contract virus

Ukraine registered 5,348 new COVID-19 cases and 163 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 5,348 new COVID-19 cases on January 22, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 164 children and 225 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,900 persons were hospitalized, 163 died, and 14,239 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Friday morning.

Ukraine has seen a total of 1,182,969 COVID-19 cases, including 21,662 deaths and 928,969 recoveries, since the beginning of the pandemic.