16:31 21.01.2021

Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

A fire that broke out in a nursing home in Kharkiv on Thursday killed 15 people, according to the website of the State Emergency Service.

"At 15:03 in Kharkiv on January 21, on 150-b Nyzhnia Gievska Street, in a two-story residential building, previously converted into a nursing home, a fire broke out on the second floor. As of 16:05, 15 dead bodies were found at the site of the fire, 5 people were injured," the message says.

 

