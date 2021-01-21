Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

On Thursday, at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the issue of dismissal of Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Vitaliy Nemilostivy will be considered, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"On Thursday morning, the government is going to an extraordinary meeting. On the agenda was one issue, the dismissal of Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Vitaliy Nemilostivy. I have said more than once that there are no untouchables in our government. We will prove these words with actions once again," Shmyhal said on his Facebook page on Thursday night.

As reported on the Obozrevatel website, Nemilostivy was stopped by the patrol police, who suspected the man of drunk driving.

Judging by the video recording made by the policeman's chest camera, Nemilostivy refused to draw up the protocol, tried to leave the scene of the incident and even started a fight with the patrolmen.