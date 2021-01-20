Ukraine creates Concept for development of Crimean Tatar language until 2032

The Concept for the development of the Crimean Tatar language until 2032 will be made public in Ukraine in the near future, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

In his article published on the lb.ua website, Reznikov noted that the Concept will be made public "within a week."

"This is a strategic issue not only for the indigenous people, but for the entire Ukrainian nation. Having a command of the 'Ukrainian Turkic,' a person discovers the entire Turkic world, which numbers about 170 million people. This is a new quality of relations with our partners - Turkey, Azerbaijan, countries of Central Asia," said the deputy premier.