Digital Transformation Ministry considers it necessary to create independent Internet security regulator

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine considers it necessary to create an independent regulator of Internet security, a body that will form the appropriate policy and implement it in the state.

"The new regulator should protect the rights of users on the Internet, have the powers and abilities to implement its decisions regarding the blocking and removal of content," Director General of the Directorate for Strategic Planning and European Integration Gulsanna Mamediieva said during the international conference "Online Safety: Contemporary Challenges 2020" on Tuesday.

According to her, the activities of this body should be based on risk assessment and proportionality of this risk. In addition, a legal obligation to support innovation should be an important point, "because innovation is a big part of the solution to these problems."

As she said, at present, Ukraine together with its international partners׃ Great Britain, Australia and Germany is developing new regulatory approaches to overcome threats on the Internet, but none of their countries has yet created a regulatory framework.

"The pandemic has raised this issue and demonstrated the need to address it. We are now joining forces to establish a consistent and proportionate approach for a free, open and safe Internet […] The new regulatory model calls for proactive action to prevent terrorist and sexually explicit content depicting exploitation and abuse of children," she said.