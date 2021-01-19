Facts

12:24 19.01.2021

Center for Conservation of Archaeological Objects appears in Kyiv

1 min read
Center for Conservation of Archaeological Objects appears in Kyiv

The Center for Conservation of Archaeological Objects has officially appeared in Kyiv, the priority areas of which will be research and development of scientific documentation of archeological monuments in Kyiv, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondrievsky said.

"The primary task of the institution will be to process historical values ​​that were found during archeological excavations at the Poshtova Square. The work will be carried out in close cooperation with the Institute of Archaeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and its Kyiv expedition," the press service of Kyiv City Council quotes Mondrievsky.

The Center will also conduct activities for the conservation of archaeological objects, experimental research, develop and implement in practice of conservation and restoration of archaeological objects, monuments of urban planning, architecture and monumental art, their survey and research.

"There are no similar institutions and opportunities in Ukraine for qualified conservation and museification of archaeological finds. This is especially true for wooden artifacts. The Center's specialists will use mostly foreign experience. Our main task is to preserve all artifacts found during archaeological research," director of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection Oleksandr Nykoriak said.

Tags: #archaeolog #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:58 16.01.2021
Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

10:16 15.01.2021
'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

13:05 13.01.2021
Klitschko: Cost of heating, hot water supply services won't change in current heating season in Kyiv

Klitschko: Cost of heating, hot water supply services won't change in current heating season in Kyiv

15:35 08.01.2021
Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

13:07 06.01.2021
Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

12:07 06.01.2021
Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

12:49 05.01.2021
Kyiv records 846 COVID-19 cases per day, 26 people died

Kyiv records 846 COVID-19 cases per day, 26 people died

16:05 02.01.2021
Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

11:21 29.12.2020
In Kyiv, 953 new cases of COVID-19 detected over day, including 31 doctors

In Kyiv, 953 new cases of COVID-19 detected over day, including 31 doctors

12:26 28.12.2020
EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

SBI serves Tupytsky with charge of deliberate testimony, bribery of witness

Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia – Stepanov

LATEST

Zelensky welcomes OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to Ukraine

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

Ambassador Korniychuk about the UKRAINE.UA website: we must show the world the real Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Digital Transformation Ministry considers it necessary to create independent Internet security regulator

Court rules to leave Antonenko under arrest, despite deterioration of his health

All decisions of local self-government bodies on functioning of regional languages canceled in Zakarpattia

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD