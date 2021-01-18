Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

During a meeting of the security subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, the sides reached an agreement on the restoration of gas supply in Maryinka, the Ukrainian delegation at the TCG said.

"Today a meeting of the subgroup on security took place [...] A positive result of the videoconference was the achievement of an agreement in principle on the restoration of gas supply to Maryinka, which was reached due to the active assistance of Head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, moderator of the working group on security issues of the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Yaşar Halit Çevik," the delegation said in a statement on Facebook.

It is also noted that the main efforts of the Ukrainian delegation are aimed at maintaining a stable ceasefire and creating conditions for further transition to the following measures agreed upon at Paris summit: disengagement of forces and equipment, demining areas of the terrain, and the like.

"The Russian side insists on '[...] improving the coordination mechanism for preventing ceasefire violations.' Our delegation proposed to start such an improvement from the following topical issues: preventing ceasefire violations that lead to the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen, in particular, on January 11, 2021; assistance in carrying out infrastructure and repair work on the contact line," the Ukrainian delegation said.

Thus, the above issues will be specified during the general meeting of the TCG on January 21.