Facts

12:51 16.01.2021

Elections in March cannot be held in ten territorial communities of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - local authorities

Elections in March cannot be held in ten territorial communities of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - local authorities

Due to the armed aggression of Russia, it is impossible to ensure 100% security of citizens during the preparation and conduct of local elections on March 28, 2021 at polling stations in ten territorial communities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the website of Donetsk Regional State Administration, the relevant record of the workshop was signed by Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko. The meeting was attended by Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai, Acting Commander of the Joint Forces Viktor Hanuschak, the leadership of the main directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the main departments of the National Police of the two regions.

The protocol states that 100% security of citizens cannot be ensured in:

- Svitlodarsk, Toretsk urban territorial communities of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region;

- Volnovakha, Vuhledar urban, Myrne, Olhynske rural territorial communities of Volnovakha district of Donetsk region;

- Sartana rural territorial community of Mariupol district of Donetsk region;

- Avdiyivka, Maryinka urban, Ocheretyne rural territorial communities of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region;

- Hirne, Lysychansk, Popasna, Severodonetsk urban territorial communities of Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region;

- Schastia urban, Stanytsia Luhanska, Shyroke rural, Nyzhnioteple rural territorial communities of Schastia district of Luhansk region.

As reported, on January 5 the Central Election Commission appealed to the Donetsk and Luhansk regional state administrations - regional military-civil administrations regarding the provision of conclusions on the possibility of organizing the preparation and holding the first local elections on March 28, 2021 in certain territorial communities of these regions.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
