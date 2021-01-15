Growth in COVID-19 morbidity continuing in Ukraine, 8,199 new cases reported in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine reported 8,199 new COVID-19 cases, 10,328 recoveries, and 166 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine registered 8,199 new COVID-19 cases as of January 15, 2021. For instance, the virus was contracted by 236 children and 315 medical workers. Over the past day, 2,152 persons were hospitalized, 166 died, and 10,328 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday morning.

The minister reported 7,925 new COVID-19 cases on January 14, some 6,409 on January 13, some 5,116 on January 12, some 4,288 on January 11, some 5,011 on January 10, and 4,846 on January 9.

As of Thursday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,146,963 coronavirus cases, including 20,542 deaths and 847,391 recoveries.

Over the past day, most new cases were registered in Kyiv (896), Donetsk region (443), Zaporizhia region (629), Lviv region (525), and Mykolaiv region (489).