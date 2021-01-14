Facts

16:28 14.01.2021

New OSCE chair to visit Ukraine next week

 Incumbent OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will visit Ukraine next week, where she intends to get acquainted with the situation on the solution to the conflict in Donbas.

"Already next week I will travel to Ukraine to meet Ukrainian officials as well as special representative Grau (Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau) to assess the situation and support efforts of a sustainable conflict resolution," Linde said on Thursday while presenting to the OSCE Permanent Council the program of Sweden's Chairmanship in the OSCE in 2021.

She stressed that the most egregious example of violation of general obligations and international law remains the crisis in and around Ukraine.

"As chair, Sweden recognizes the vital importance of the Special Monitoring Mission and Normandy format, and the Trilateral Contact Group, to find a sustainable political solution to the conflict. This must be done in line with the OSCE principles and commitments, in full respect of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," Linde said.

She stated that the OSCE will continue to strongly reaffirm that the SMM is empowered to have secure and reliable access without restriction throughout Ukraine, and to remind that the SMM must be provided with the necessary conditions to carry out its mandate.

As reported, Sweden began its annual presidency of the OSCE on January 1, 2021.

 

