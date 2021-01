Ukraine registers 7,925 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,192 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Thursday morning, some 7,925 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 10,192 people recovered and 162 patients died, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 7,925 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of January 14, 2021. In particular, 233 children and 345 medical workers fell ill. Some 2,229 people were hospitalized, some 162 people died and 10,192 people recovered over the past day," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

A day earlier, on January 13, the minister informed about 6,409 new cases; on January 12, some 5,116 new COVID-19 cases were recorded; on January 11, there were 4,288 new cases; on January 10, some 5,011 COVID-19 cases were reported; on January 9, some 4,846 COVID-19 cases were recorded; on January 8, some 5,676 new infected people with COVID-19 were detected; on January 7, some 8,997 cases of COVID-19 disease were reported.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday morning was 1.139 million people, while 20,376 people died from COVID-19 and some 837,063 people recovered. Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (794), Donetsk (588), Zaporizhia (554), Lviv (482) and Mykolaiv (460) regions.