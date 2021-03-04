Fedorov against mandatory registration of mobile subscribers

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov is against the introduction of mandatory registration of mobile subscribers in Ukraine.

"I am against mandatory registration. It is better to ensure the development of products, creating the need for identification. For example, with Dia in a smartphone, you can confirm your identity, travel throughout the country, sign any document. And people will install it [Diia application] not because the government obliged them to install public services in every smartphone. We have to stimulate the market, and not to oblige subscribers," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Fedorov says that operators need to create conditions so that subscribers themselves want to register.

"For example, to develop mobileID, to make more favorable tariffs for contract/identified subscribers. It seems to me that society does not trust the state so much that it would be possible to introduce compulsory registration of numbers. I do not see any need for this at all," he said.