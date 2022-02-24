Economy

20:54 24.02.2022

Mobile operators, Ukrtelecom agree to provide communication to Ukrainians even if no funds on their accounts

Economy
Mobile operators and Ukrtelecom agree to provide communication to Ukrainians, even if there are no funds on their accounts.

"We are doing everything possible to keep everyone in touch even with a zero balance," the press service of Vodafone Ukraine said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukrtelecom reported that the decision not to disconnect subscribers for non-payment, as well as subscribers with a zero balance from the provision of services, was made by the operator this morning.

"Now we have more than 50,000 Internet service clients in dynamics, who could be affected by disconnection for non-payment. But we decided not to disconnect our subscribers," Mykhailo Shuranov, director of corporate communications at Ukrtelecom, told the agency.

The lifecell press service also stated that they are ready to support their subscribers.

"In order for our subscribers to be able to contact their relatives and friends at any time, lifecell charges all its users a package of services at no additional charge. It contains 30 minutes for calls to any number in Ukraine and 5 GB of mobile internet. It can be used for 30 days," the operator's press service told the agency.

Therefore, the priority of lifecell is the continuity in the provision of mobile services.

As of 13:35 Thursday, the operator's mobile network is operating normally. However, the operator warns that in conditions where millions of people simultaneously make calls, from time to time the connection may not occur the first time.

Kyivstar reported that calls in the operator's network will be available to all subscribers of the subscription even without a paid package of services according to their tariff.

Kyivstar also abolishes the commission within the Extra Money service, thanks to which you can order additional funds to your account and return them later.

For subscribers of contract and corporate forms of service: the operator doubles the credit limits in their tariffs for up to two months. Subscribers who do not have the service of credit limits connected can order microcredit. For users of fixed services (Internet, telephony and data transmission), Kyivstar extends the bill payment term by 30 days.

In addition, Kyivstar will provide the Home Internet service free of charge: all customers whose service was disabled due to lack of funds on their account can use it again.

As previously reported, the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks of the State Service for Special Communications addressed operators with a recommendation not to disconnect from mobile communications and access to the Internet subscribers who do not have enough funds on their account or have a debt.

Tags: #mobile_operators
Interfax-Ukraine
