19:26 26.02.2022

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell block access to their networks for subscribers in Russia, Belarus

Mobile network operators Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell have blocked access to their networks for subscribers in Russia and Belarus.

"The possibility of registering Russian and Belarusian subscribers in the Vodafone Ukraine network has been blocked," Vodafone Ukraine PR Director Viktoria Ruban wrote on her Facebook page.

Kyivstar told Interfax-Ukraine that the possibility of registering subscribers from Russia and Belarus in its network was disabled.

The similar decision was made by lifecell operator.

Tags: #kyivstar #mobile_operators #blocked #lifecell #vodafone_ukraine
