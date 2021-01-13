SES warns of ice cover on water bodies of Ukraine

In coming days, January 13-15, the formation and intensification of ice is expected on water bodies of the Dnieper and other rivers of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

So, according to the information published on Wednesday morning, on Wednesday-Friday an increase of ice formation until the freeze-up formation is expected on Kyiv reservoir, rivers of the Left Bank of the country; appearance and further intensification of ice, formation of ice bridges and freeze-up on Kanivske, Kremenchutske, Kamianske reservoirs, rivers of the country's Right Bank.

"On January 16-18, on the Dnieper and Kakhovske reservoirs, the emergence of ice is expected in form of fast ice, ice drift," the message says.