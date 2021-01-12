Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited American businessman, founder of the space company SpaceX Elon Musk to visit the Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics, located in Zhytomyr.

"Today is the birthday of the great Ukrainian scientist, rocket engineer and spacecraft designer – Serhiy Korolyov. Indeed, he was one of the very best. I'd like to invite his longtime fan Elon Musk to Ukraine, to see The Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics," Zelensky wrote on Twitter, commenting on Musk's message about communicating with Korolyov's family.

Museum of Cosmonautics named after Korolyov was opened in Zhytomyr in 1970 in the house where the designer spent his childhood. The exhibition presents personal belongings and documents of the Korolyov family, including those provided to the museum by the designer's mother, wife and daughter, as well as his friends and colleagues.

In 1991, the second part of the museum was opened - the "Cosmos" exposition moved to a special building, which presents a collection of samples of space technology, equipment for cosmonauts, the descent vehicle of the Soyuz-27 spacecraft, an exhibition sample of the Soyuz spacecraft, models of life-size spacecraft and nine milligrams of lunar soil.