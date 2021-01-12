Facts

10:33 12.01.2021

Lekhim to supply 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac to Ukraine in H1, 2021

2 min read

The Lekhim group of pharmaceutical companies has signed an agreement to supply 5 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech in the first half of 2021, the company said in a press release on its website.

"Lekhim Group and Sinovac Biotech, which are partners, have reached an agreement in negotiations that lasted for 10 months on cooperation in the distribution and localization of production in Ukraine of the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus for a period of five years," the press release reads.

According to the report, Lekhim is the official and exclusive supplier of CoronaVac vaccine in Ukraine.

The release recalls that in addition to the sale of the CoronaVac vaccine, cooperation involves the organization of production of finished dosage forms of vaccines (including CoronaVac) from 2022 in Ukraine (Lekhim-Kharkiv), and from 2025 it is planned to organize a full production cycle of the main list of vaccines.

Sinovac Biotech is a Chinese vaccine producing company founded in Beijing in 2001 with a capacity of 300 to 500 million doses of six types of vaccines for humans and animals per year. Sinovac's main products are vaccines against hepatitis A (prequalified by the WHO) and B, influenza, mumps, chickenpox, which are registered and approved for vaccination in 34 countries around the world.

CoronaVac is an inactivated vaccine. It uses a traditional vaccine mechanism in which a non-living virus that cannot replicate in human cells is used to activate the immune system. Phase 3 trials of the Chinese vaccine have already taken place in Brazil and Indonesia. Tests are ongoing in Turkey and Chile.

Tags: #vaccine #lekhim
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:25 11.01.2021
Lekhim to supply first 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March under contract with Health Ministry – company

Lekhim to supply first 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March under contract with Health Ministry – company

16:28 09.01.2021
SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

18:32 06.01.2021
EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

18:11 06.01.2021
Ukraine buys COVID-19 vaccines at same cost as most world's countries – Stepanov

Ukraine buys COVID-19 vaccines at same cost as most world's countries – Stepanov

18:00 06.01.2021
Illegal import of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in large volumes is hardly possible – expert

Illegal import of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in large volumes is hardly possible – expert

17:47 06.01.2021
Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

10:42 06.01.2021
Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

10:27 06.01.2021
Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

09:13 04.01.2021
No rational basis for buying Russian Sputnik V vaccine - Ukraine's medical procurement authority

No rational basis for buying Russian Sputnik V vaccine - Ukraine's medical procurement authority

14:56 01.01.2021
Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

LATEST

Head of Ukrainian President's Office focuses on security issues at Normandy Format meeting - source

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu urge EU to develop EU + 3 Associated Partners cooperation format

Zelensky, Sandu agree to create presidential council to tackle joint tasks of Ukraine, Moldova

Ukrainian MFA protests due to verdicts of Russian court to three Crimeans

Head of Ukrainian delegation to PACE replaced due to change in strategic approach - MP Kravchuk

We to see dynamics of further process in Donbas soon – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD