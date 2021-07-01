Facts

15:02 01.07.2021

Lekhim Group to supply first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine under contract with Crown Agents

Lekhim Group to supply first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine under contract with Crown Agents

The Lekhim Group of Companies plans to supply the first 500,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) CoronaVac produced by Sinovac and purchased by the British agency Crown Agents at the expense of the national budget.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, the first delivery under this contract is expected on July 5.

In addition, the company said that on July 29, Lekhim carried out the last delivery of this vaccine under a contract with state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine.

As reported, Lekhim supplied 1.9 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine under a contract with the Health Ministry.

The contract with Crown Agents provides for the delivery of 7.7 million doses of this vaccine to the country.

