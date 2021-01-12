Facts

09:23 12.01.2021

Visit of President of Moldova to Ukraine testifies to reset of bilateral relations - Kuleba

The visit of the President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu to Ukraine testifies to the reset of bilateral relations between official Kyiv and Chisinau, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Firstly, the main news is that the President of Moldova is making his first foreign visit to Ukraine [...] This speaks of Moldova's recognition of Ukraine's authority," the minister said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel on Tuesday morning.

The Minister separately said that the views of Ukraine and Moldova on the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict coincide.

Interfax-Ukraine
