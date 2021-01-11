Lekhim to supply first 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March under contract with Health Ministry – company

JSC Lekhim (Kyiv) within the framework of a contract with the Ministry of Health for the supply of 1.9 million doses of vaccines from COVID-19 of the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac Biotech will deliver the first 700,000 doses to Ukraine in March, chairman of the company's board Valeriy Pechayev has said.

"Under the contract, we must deliver the first 700,000 doses of vaccines by the end of March, the second 1.2 million doses by the end of May. But we are trying very hard to have the first 700,000 doses delivered by the end of February," he told reporters.

Lekhim plans to submit an application for registration of the vaccine in early February.

The expert noted in this contract the company acts as a distributor of Sinovac company, which has exclusive rights to supply vaccines from this manufacturer to Ukraine. Moreover, further cooperation with the Chinese company, with which Lekhim signed a five-year memorandum of cooperation, provides for the production of this vaccine and influenza vaccine in Ukraine.

"We have invested EUR10 million in organizing the production of the vaccine at our plant in Kharkiv. At the first stage, we will supply 1.9 million doses of the vaccine in 2021, which will be produced at facilities in China. In 2022, we plan to start production of the finished form of this vaccine. In future, we are considering a possible full transfer of technology for the entire cycle of vaccine production in Ukraine," he said.

He also said that the pricing policy when signing the contract with the Ministry of Health on the supply of vaccines was based on prices announced by the world's leading manufacturers - Moderna and Pfizer. At the same time, the price of the vaccine to be supplied by Lekhim is 15% lower than the one announced by Pfizer.

The vaccine, supplied by Lekhim, can be stored at temperatures from +2 to +8 degrees Celsius. In addition, Sinovac expects the prequalification of the vaccine by the WHO in early 2021.