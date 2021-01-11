Facts

10:05 11.01.2021

Ukraine registers 4,288 new COVID-19 cases, 4,819 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine has registered 4,288 new cases of COVID-19, 4,819 recoveries, and 68 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has recorded 4,288 new COVID-19 cases as of January 11, 2021. In particular, 133 children and 184 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 1,372 persons have been hospitalized, 68 have died, and 4,819 have recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukraine reported 5,011 infections on January 10, some 4,846 on January 9, some 5,676 on January 8, some 8,997 on January 7, some 6,911 on January 6, and 5,334 on January 5.

As of Monday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,119,314 cases of COVID-19, including 19,835 deaths and 796,417 recoveries.

Over the past day, the largest numbers of infections were registered in Zaporizhia region (458), Kyiv (371), Kyiv region (365), Odesa region (312), and Mykolaiv region (293).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
