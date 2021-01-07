Cherkasy Mayor opposes introduction of lockdown from Jan 8

Mayor of Cherkasy Anatoliy Bondarenko opposes the introduction of a lockdown from January 8, as he considers the introduction of additional restrictions not timely amid a decrease in the number of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"Amid a decrease in the number of patients, which is observed now, I believe that the introduction of a tough lockdown is not relevant. We saw a peak of patients before the New Year, now we see a decline [...]. As for cities such as Cherkasy, I believe that life goes on in turn here: there is not a large crowd of people, the number of patients is constantly controlled [...] the situation is controlled," Bondarenko said in a video statement posted on his Facebook page.

He also said that the city authorities will decide whether to introduce a lockdown on Monday, January 11.

Earlier, Mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal said that there is a decrease in the rise in COVID-19 incidence in Ternopil.