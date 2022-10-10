Air defense forces shoot down two enemy drones, one missile over Cherkasy region, one person injured, about 20 households damaged – region’s head

The air defense forces shot down two enemy drones and one missile over Cherkasy region on Monday evening, said head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

So, according to him, two drones were shot down over Kaniv territory by air defense forces. "We are finding out the details. Previously, people were not injured," Taburets wrote on the Telegram channel.

He added that in Cherkasy region during the last air raid siren, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy missile. "One person is injured. About twenty households were damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.