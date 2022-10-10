Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

Ukrenergo has introduced a schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and relevant regions, as well as in Zhytomyr, asks to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances in the evening.

"Today, due to rocket attacks damage to the main power grids of Kyiv region, Ukrenergo introduced a schedule of emergency blackouts for consumers in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and the relevant regions, as well as Zhytomyr," the company said on Facebook on Monday.

At the same time, the company explained that it is most necessary to limit electricity consumption in the evening hours, when there is traditionally a daily peak in consumption.

"In this regard, we call on residents of Kyiv and the regions where the emergency shutdown schedule is currently in effect to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption in the evening - from 17:00 to 22:00. We recommend turning on powerful household appliances (washing machines, boilers, air conditioners, etc.) only at night when consumption is at its lowest," the company said.

They noted that by following these simple recommendations, Ukrainians will be able to secure the region's power grids from overload and the risk of additional accidents.

At the same time, Ukrenergo assured that the restoration work that is being carried out to restore the normal power supply to the regions will be completed as soon as possible.