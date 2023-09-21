Six people hospitalized in Cherkasy after Russia's missile attack

The number of casualties in Cherkasy as a result of Russia's missile attack on Thursday morning has increased to ten people, six of whom were hospitalized, according to Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

"The pieces of a missile, including its warhead, fell in the city downtown, causing damage to a hotel building. At the moment, we have been informed about ten casualties, six of whom were hospitalized," he said on the Telegram channel.

Taburets also said that "the air defense shot down four Russian missiles over the territory of the region. I have reported the most serious consequences [of the attack] in the regional center. In the rest of cases, people were not hurt and there are no significant destructions."

The operational teams and all relevant services continue to work.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine said that eleven people sought medical assistance in Cherkasy.