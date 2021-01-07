Facts

11:22 07.01.2021

Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

As of Thursday morning, some 8,997 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 11,316 people recovered, some 148 patients died, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 8,997 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of January 7, 2021. In particular, 227 children and 385 medical workers fell ill. Some 2,567 people were hospitalized, 148 people died and 11,316 people recovered over the past day," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

A day earlier, on January 6, some 6,911 cases of COVID-19 were reported; the minister informed about 5,334 new cases on January 5; some 4,158 cases were reported on January 4; there were 4,576 new infections in Ukraine on January 3, some 5,038 cases were reported on January 2 and some 9,432 new cases were recorded on January 1.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday morning was 1.099 million people, some 19,505 people died from COVID-19 and some 773,214 people recovered. Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (731), Odesa (694), Kharkiv (599), Donetsk (572) and Zaporizhia (509) regions.

Now in Ukraine, according to the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), some 306,774 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 2,467 people less than the day before.

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day amounted to 9,341, the NSDC said.

